Posted: Aug 16, 2022 5:24 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2022 5:24 PM

Victoria Edwards

An Owasso man was in Washington County Court on Tueday after being charged with indecent exposure that occurred on the Wal-Mart parking lot Monday night.

Scott Patrick Sullins was found outside his car urinating on the parking lot by a Bartlesville police officer who was responding to a report of a man exposing himself in public. His wife was in the car when the police arrived but was not arrested.

When asked why he was urinating outside, Sullins allegedly replied he was too lazy to go inside and find a bathroom. When the officer warned Sullins his behavior was inappropriate, Sullins then urinated on the police officer’s vehicle. During the confrontation, the officer detected the smell of alcohol on Sullins so he required the man to attempt to pass the standard field sobriety testing but Sullins failed. At that point, Sullins was arrested.

Sullins is facing a $20,000 bond for a count of indecent exposure, a count of possessing and traveling with an open container of alcohol, and a charge of driving while intoxicated. His next court date is August 26.