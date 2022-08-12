Posted: Aug 12, 2022 6:57 AMUpdated: Aug 12, 2022 7:00 AM

Tom Davis

Green Country Republican Women’s Club and the Washington County GOP want you to join us on KWON 1400/93.3/95.1 on Wednesday, at 7pm, for the Congression District 2 Forum live from Bartlesville City Hall.

In addition to listening on KWON Radio, you can watch live video of the forum at www.KWONtv.com

You are invited to submit your questions for the candidates to tom@bartlesvilleradio.com . A panel will choose the questions from your submissions to be use during the forum.