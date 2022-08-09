Posted: Aug 09, 2022 3:27 PMUpdated: Aug 09, 2022 3:27 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Washington County Sheriff's office periodically conducts a sale of items confiscated and collected during regular investigations and while conducting business on behalf of the county. The next sale will be on Monday, August 29 at 10 am in the front lobby of the Washington County Court House.

If you have questions about the sale in general or items up for sale, contact Ron Raines at 918-332-4000.