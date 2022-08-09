Posted: Aug 09, 2022 3:16 PMUpdated: Aug 09, 2022 3:17 PM

Victoria Edwards

Senator James Lankford and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott joined together this week to introduce the "Raising Expectations with Child Opportunity Vouchers for Educational Recovery (RECOVER)" bill that would provide school vouchers to parents who live in communities with underperforming schools so they can choose to transfer their child(ren) to a better school within a district or to another district entirely.

The bill was introduced after Lankford and several other senators discovered that only about 7-percent of the $122 billion in American Rescue Plan educational funding was spent. Lankford said that he believes that the remaining funding should be used to send money directly to parents so they can utilize it for tutoring services, private school tuition, books and curriculum materials for use at home, testing fees, and educational-oriented therapies for children with disabilities.

If the bill passes, vouchers known as "Child Opportunity Scholarships" would be issued from state education departments and/or school districts to parents who qualify for the funds based on an application system.