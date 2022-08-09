Posted: Aug 08, 2022 5:16 PMUpdated: Aug 08, 2022 5:16 PM

Victoria Edwards

The City of Dewey has announced three upcoming meetings:

The Economic Development Authority will meet today (Aug 9) from 6:30-7:30 pm.

The Civic Association meeting will be Thursday, August 11 from 8 am to 9 am.

The City Council Meeting will be on Monday, August 15 from 7 to 8 pm.

Agendas for the meetings can be obtained on their website or through their website or by request at their office number, 918-534-2272.

If you have a public comment you want to make at the meeting, please notify the City before the meeting.