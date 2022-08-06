Posted: Aug 06, 2022 12:47 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2022 12:47 PM

Victoria Edwards

Dewey City Hall is quietly awaiting word on whether the city will be chosen to be the sight of a state-of-the-art low-emissions closed loop refinery to be built by an unnamed oil company.

City Manager Kevin Trease said there is a letter of intent between the city and the oil company to open discussion about purchasing land for the refinery. If the refinery came to the city, the oil company estimates that 100 jobs would become available to local residents.

The city is not allowed to name the oil company at this time but city officials said it is a company that has operations in Canada, California, Texas and Oklahoma. The company wants to purchase or lease up to 40 acres within the industrial park located inside city limits. The industrial park is an ideal location because of its access to rail lines for shipping and receiving.

In addition to new jobs, it could bring new housing to the city as some employees will need to be transferred into the area from existing locations where the oil company exists today.