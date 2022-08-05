Posted: Aug 05, 2022 5:55 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2022 5:56 PM

Victoria Edwards

On August 5, Oklahoma Senator James Lankford issued press releases outlining his positions on two issues that are up for discussion over the next few weeks.

In regards to the Department of Interior’s delays in implementing infrastructure laws related to natural gas and oil projects, Lankford joined with 15 other Senators to demand that DOI Secretary Deb Haaland immediately streamline the ability of oil and natural gas companies to seek innovative solutions for the on-going gas pricing issues at the state level rather than waiting for federal decisions about how to reduce methane and carbon dioxide emissions.

Lankford joined with 8 Senators to express concerns to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATFE) about the backlog that is occurring as ATFE attempts to review law-abiding gun owners who have applied for use of particular types of accessories to their firearms. The current wait time is one year if a paper application is submitted and 90 days if an application is submitted online. The Senatorial group wants the ATFE to increase staff or provide a state-level solution to eliminate the backlog.