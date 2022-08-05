Posted: Aug 05, 2022 8:02 AMUpdated: Aug 05, 2022 8:02 AM

Tom Davis

The Washington County Free Fair is September 6 through the 11th at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel!

This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions. Joining us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION of Friday, Rebecca Moses and Hannah Hough told us there will be everything from a car cruise, to the farm olympics, a hot dog eating contest, a Saturday Night Dance and some old-fashioned homemade ice cream and dessert!