Oklahoma State Election Board
Posted: Aug 03, 2022 2:48 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2022 2:48 PM
Party Affiliation Changes Prohibited Until After August 31
Victoria Edwards
In light of the increasing numbers of voters who want to change their party affiliation before the November election, the Oklahoma State Election Board has issued a reminder that our state prohibits changing party affiliation between April 1 and August 31 during even-numbered years therefore any requests to change parties will NOT be processed until after August 31.
This prohibition will impact your party affiliation for the upcoming August 23 run-off election.
