Aug 03, 2022
BPS Foundation State of the Schools Event
Tom Davis
The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation hosted the State of the Schools event at Bartlesville High School on Wednesday presented by Truity Credit Union.
Superintendent Chuck McCauley recapped the highlight of the past school year at the jam-packed luncheon at the BHS Commons. Supt. McCauley touted everything from the high test scores for our third-graders to the district's nationally recognized STEM, Project Lead The Way and Future Farmers of America programs.
McCauley also addressed the teacher shortage an how the board and he were able to improve the wages and compensation for teachers this past year.
Looking ahead to this fall, McCauley reminded those in attendence that BHS will now teach Aviation and Osage Language courses.
