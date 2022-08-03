Posted: Aug 03, 2022 1:25 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2022 1:26 PM

Ty Loftis

Many students will be heading back to school in the next few weeks. The Oklahoma Union School District will be holding an open house from 5 to 7 on Thursday evening for any student who would like to meet their teachers for the upcoming school year.

Also at the open house, Oklahoma Union Superintendent Brenda Taylor says parents and guardians will have the ability to sign a waiver so that their children will continue receiving free and reduced lunches, as this is something the USDA no longer offers.

The first day of school at OKU is scheduled for Monday, August 15th.