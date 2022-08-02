Posted: Aug 02, 2022 4:43 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2022 4:43 PM

Victoria Edwards

Bartlesville Public School district has increased their COVID alert level to YELLOW. It had been green since the end of school but a recent rise in COVID cases in our area led the district to take a cautionary approach to the upcoming school year.

At YELLOW level, N95 or surgical face masks are recommended but not yet required for those who are lacking immunizations or who are immunocompromised. Six foot distancing is also recommended but not required. A student that tests positive must isolate for five days and show a negative rapid test before returning to campus.

For complete details on the COVID levels, visit BPSLEARN.com.