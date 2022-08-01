Posted: Aug 01, 2022 1:35 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2022 1:35 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man with a criminal history was arrested after a weekend scuffle. Ryan Bock appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery as well as a misdemeanor count of public intoxication.

Court documents allege that police responded to an incident report on the 1600 block of Osage Avenue in Dewey. It is alleged that Bock punched a male victim in the jaw causing him to fall to the ground. Bock also assaulted a second victim by punching him in the face and upper body. Officers believed that the defendant was under the influence of methamphetamine during the incident.

Bock has several convictions in Washington County for false personation, driving under the influence and other drug related offenses. His bond was set at $20,000.