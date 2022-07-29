Posted: Jul 29, 2022 2:34 PMUpdated: Jul 29, 2022 2:34 PM

Max Gross

One of the most highly contested political races was for the Oklahoma House District 11 seat. John B. Kane won the primary over incumbent Wendi Stearman on June 28 by taking home over 55-percent of the vote. Kane spoke with KWON at Thursday’s Green Country Republican Women’s luncheon and said he is looking forward to taking office.

Kane said he is looking forward to getting started and doing all that he can as quickly as possible. He will be officially sworn in at the state capitol in January 2023. Stearman had previously served the district since 2020.