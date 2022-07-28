Posted: Jul 28, 2022 10:05 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2022 10:05 AM

Victoria Edwards

In an effort to increase the number of hunters in the field, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and the Oklahoma Youth Hunting Program is seeking volunteers who can serve as mentors to youth, ages 12-17, who are new to hunting. OYHP accepts about 60 youth each year to be part of a mentoring program that teaches them safe ways to hunt along with character traits such as independence, self-reliance, and self-confidence.

Volunteers who sign up as mentors receive training from OYHP and then spend the hunting season with a youth they are paired with to assure the youth learns how to hunt properly. Volunteers must pass a background check.

Applications are open as of August 1 and a training session will be held on August 13 from 2 pm to 7 pm in the city of Mustang. To apply as a volunteer, go to OYHP.org. If you know of a youth that needs to be part of the mentoring program, they can also sign up on the same website.

Youth Hunting Season this year is October 14-16.