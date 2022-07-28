Posted: Jul 28, 2022 9:47 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2022 9:47 AM

Victoria Edwards

The Kansas-Oklahoma American Red Cross is in urgent need of blood donations during the month of August. Donations are done more than 20-percent at the end of July and next month is a key time for many hospitals to need blood as people travel, school sports start up, and surgeries increase as people prepare to use up their medical benefits for the year.

To encourage people to give blood, the Kansas-Oklahoma chapter is offering everyone who gives blood between August 1 and August 31 a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of your choice. You will also be entered into a drawing for FREE gas for a YEAR.

Due to hygiene issues, you must make an appointment to give blood. You can do that on the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-REDCROSS.