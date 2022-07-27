Posted: Jul 27, 2022 1:56 PMUpdated: Jul 27, 2022 1:57 PM

Thomas Trumbly

The Osage Nation Fire Squad released a new fire truck to the public that was custom-built by Ultra-High Pressure experts.

According to HMA Fire, these advantages help benefit the Osage Nation technologically so they can help prevent wildfires and forest fires.

Director of Osage Nation Wildland Fire, Ross Walker got a hands-on approach to use the trucks to prevent ongoing fires across Osage County and had this to say:

“Having this new Wildland fire engine will allow us to cover more acreage and staff additional personnel giving us the capabilities to cover more area and respond to more wildfires.”

For more information, you can visit the Osage Nation website.

(Photo Courtesy of Osage Nation.)