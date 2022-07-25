Posted: Jul 25, 2022 2:37 PMUpdated: Jul 25, 2022 2:37 PM

Max Gross

A man facing multiple out-of-state sexual assault charges was arrested in Bartlesville on Friday evening. Michael Goodall was present in Washington County court on Monday where he was charged with felony possession of a firearm, obstructing an officer and other traffic-related offenses.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office stated that Goodall is wanted out of Multonomah County, Oregon on a $6.25-million warrant for 10 counts of rape and 11 counts of sodomy.

It is alleged that Goodall was stopped by Bartlesville Police on Osage Avenue on Friday night. The defendant repeatedly gave officers a false name and could not produce a driver’s license or insurance verification.

A search of the vehicle revealed 3.5 grams of marijuana and a handgun near the driver’s seat. Officers also located the defendant’s birth certificate which confirmed his real identity.

Goodall was also placed under advisement for contempt of court after directing an expletive at the judge during Monday’s arraignment. The defendant is currently being held in Washington County and faces full extradition back to Oregon.