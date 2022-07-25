Posted: Jul 25, 2022 12:59 PMUpdated: Jul 25, 2022 12:59 PM

Ty Loftis

The 76th edition of Cavalcade is in the books and much like years past, things went off without any problems. At Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Cavalcade Chairman Jeff Bute was able to report that the arena was in great shape all week long.

He added that the week-long event drew great crowds to Osage County each day, but in all the years he has been putting on the event, Saturday night’s crowd was one that he isn’t used to seeing.

Each Board member thanked Bute, along with his team and the county employees who helped keep the fairgrounds in prime shape all week long.