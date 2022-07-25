Posted: Jul 25, 2022 10:49 AMUpdated: Jul 25, 2022 10:49 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners declared a countywide burn ban for the next two weeks at Monday morning’s meeting. The board unanimously approved a resolution that was originally discussed at last week’s meeting. District No. 1 commissioner Burke LaRue talked about what actions the resolution prohibits.

Conventional grilling is not prohibited by this measure. The commissioners have the right to cancel the resolution at any time but it can extend for a period for than 14 days. However, the board can extend the burn ban as they see fit. Anyone who violates the count burn ban is subject to misdemeanor charges and a possible fine.