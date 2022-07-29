Posted: Jul 22, 2022 5:52 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2022 5:52 AM

Garrett Giles

Friday, July 29, 2022, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the August 23, 2022, Runoff Primary Election.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says persons who are United States Citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 17.5-years-old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, you must be at least 18 years old to vote.

Applications must be received by the County Election Board or postmarked no later than midnight, Friday, July 29, 2022. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted but will not be processed until after the August 23, Runoff Primary Election. Applications may also be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.

Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a Voter Identification Card in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application was not approved. House said those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the County Election Board office immediately.

The Washington County Election Board reminds voters that applications must be approved by the County Election Board Secretary in order to vote.

Registered voters who have moved to Washington County from a different county or state will need to complete a new Voter Registration Application in order to be eligible for elections in Washington County. If you have moved within the county and need to update your address, you may make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a Voter Registration Application.

Voter Registration Applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. You may also complete a form at your County Election Board. Most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries have applications available upon request.

The Washington County Election Board is located at 401 S Johnstone Ave., Suite 4. The regular office hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, please contact the Election Board at 918-337-2850 or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov.