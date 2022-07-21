Posted: Jul 21, 2022 2:37 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2022 2:37 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Osage Nation has announced it will host a two-day workshop for current and future small business owners. Titled “Native American Entrepreneurial Empowerment Workshop, the seminar provide guidance on how to start and grow a small business on a reservation or that targets indigenous people for the sales of goods and services. You must be a member of the Osage Nation to attend.

The workshop will be held at the Osage Casino on 951 West 36th Street North in Tulsa on August 29-30, 9:00 am to 4:00 pm daily.

Seating is limited so registration will close on August 15. To register, go to www.nativesmallbusiness.org.