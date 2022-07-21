News
Water Conservation Efforts Underway in Skiatook
In an effort to conserve water as these warm temperatures continue to play havoc on the area, the City of Skiatook has opted to turn its splash pad off. The City is not being mandated to conserve water at this time, but it is estimated that the splash pad uses 100,000 gallons of water each day.
With the town being responsible for providing water to rural water districts, they are seeing a high demand for water. While not at a critical shortage, they hope that turning off the water pad will ensure that they never get to that point. Other splash pads in nearby communities such as Bartlesville and Owasso remain open at this time.
