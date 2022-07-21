Posted: Jul 21, 2022 10:30 AMUpdated: Jul 21, 2022 10:30 AM

Ty Loftis

In an effort to conserve water as these warm temperatures continue to play havoc on the area, the City of Skiatook has opted to turn its splash pad off. The City is not being mandated to conserve water at this time, but it is estimated that the splash pad uses 100,000 gallons of water each day.