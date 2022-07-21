Posted: Jul 21, 2022 10:18 AMUpdated: Jul 21, 2022 10:19 AM

Garrett Giles

A church in Oklahoma City needing transportation receives a generous donation from a local congregation.

Spirit Church, located at 2121 S. Madison Boulevard in Bartlesville, recently donated a van to Inner City Church in OKC because they were down to one of their original vans and felt desperate to find a substitute. Seeing the need, Spirit Church donated the van, no questions asked.

Inner City Church’s staff thanks Spirit Church, stating the van will help them grow their transportation ministry as their church continues to see an increase in attendance.

Spirit Church has a mission to share the love, joy and peace of Jesus Christ with the least, last and lost.

Photo courtesy: Inner City Church's Facebook page