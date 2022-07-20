Posted: Jul 20, 2022 3:20 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2022 3:20 PM

Max Gross

The Doenges Ford Indians split a pair of games on day one of the Stan Musial World Series on Wednesday. Bartlesville fell to the Boa Bat Company 6-2 in the first game but then rebounded to beat the Diamond Prospects 11-1 in game two.

The Indians let a fifth inning meltdown spoil the opener as it gave up four runs to break a 2-2 tie. The Tribe only mustered two hits in the game. However, game two would be a different story with Bartlesville’s bats coming to life.

The Indians would pound out eight hits and score 11 runs on the way to a game two victory. Future Cofeyville CC player Daniel Barham was one of the offensive stars. Barham had two hits and drove in three runs. His fourth inning single aided the offense.

Bartlesville totaled nine runs in the fourth inning to put the game away. Lefty Matt Winters went all five innings to earn the victory—his sixth of the summer. The Indians are slated to play on Thursday at 6 p.m. against OKC Sandlot.