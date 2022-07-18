Posted: Jul 18, 2022 2:46 PMUpdated: Jul 18, 2022 2:46 PM

Ty Loftis

A concern heading into this week's Cavalcade event at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska had been what condition the outdoor arena would be in after a monster truck race was held there in late June. District One Commissioner Randall Jones is pleased to announce that the grounds are in great shape heading into this weeks festivities.

Cavalcade will last through Sunday with rodeo performances taking place in both the morning and the evening. There will be a street dance in downtown Pawhuska on Tuesday evening, with music at the fairgrounds on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Real Country KRIG 104.9 FM will be broadcasting live on Tuesday morning and Wednesday night.