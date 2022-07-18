Posted: Jul 18, 2022 1:56 PMUpdated: Jul 18, 2022 1:58 PM

Victoria Edwards

Ascension at Home, a division of Compassus -- a home-based medical services company -- is having an Open House on Wednesday, July 27 from 3:30 t0 5:30 pm. The open house will be at their new location, which is at 3061 SE Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville.

The Open House will include a ribbon cutting by members of the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce, a tour of the facility, and refreshments. The event is FREE and no reservation is required.

Ascension at Home offers home health, infusion therapy, palliative and hospice care to patients from Washington, Osage, Nowata, Craig and Roger counties. For more information about their services, call 918-907-3010.