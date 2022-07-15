Posted: Jul 15, 2022 1:59 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2022 2:00 PM

Garrett Giles

The Osage County Commissioners will soon reconvene in the Ag Building of the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska to conduct their regular business.

On the agenda for the Commissioners is the possible approval of a 2023 SAFE Oklahoma grant application for the purchase of a Lemer drone and four flock safety cameras. The approval of financial support to Osage County Rural Water District 5 will be weighed as well.

Later, the Commissioners may determine which funding source they might use to install and purchase new fans for the Indoor Arena and Ag Building. Their next meeting is set for 10:00 a.m. on Monday.

To view the full agenda for the Osage County Commissioners' meeting, click here.