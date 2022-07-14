Posted: Jul 14, 2022 1:15 PMUpdated: Jul 14, 2022 1:15 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health released its weekly COVID-19 update on Thursday and just over 10,300 cases have been added to the case count in the past week. After a steady rise over the past month in Osage County, District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt was able to report a slight decrease and said Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts is doing all he can to keep the public safe.

The rolling average of new case numbers across the state sits at 1,207. Across Oklahoma, 58 percent of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.