Posted: Jul 11, 2022 3:04 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2022 3:04 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested for driving under the influence early Friday morning. Patty Moss was charged with a felony count of DUI during arraignments at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. Moss was already out on bond for a previous DUI arrest in March.

According to an affidavit, officers responded to a residence on Queenstown Avenue in Bartlesville. A witness who was in the home said that Moss was under the influence of narcotics. Officers observed Moss to show indicators of drug use as well.

The defendant then wanted to leave. Officers offered her a ride home and told her not drive with her alleged level of impairment. Moss then went in the residence but came back out and entered her vehicle and began driving on Queenstown Avenue.

Moss was quickly stopped by officers. She failed multiple field sobriety tests that were administered. Officers located multiple empty pill bottles and loose pills in the defendant’s possession. Bond was set at $50,000.