Posted: Jul 11, 2022 2:33 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2022 2:33 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared in Washington County court on Monday after being arrested on Sunday. David Cooper Jr. was charged with one count of domestic assault and battery, a misdemeanor for his alleged role in an incident.

According to an affidavit, police responded to a residence on the 6100 block of Cornell Drive. A female victim claims that Cooper threw a set of keys at her face. She claims that two minor children were witnesses to the incident. Cooper told a similar story to the officers that questioned him.

The victim had a noticeable lump on top of her left eye. It was the responding officer’s opinion that the keys were thrown with force. One of the witnesses confirmed that Cooper threw the keys with force to cause the injuries.

Bond for Cooper was set at $10,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.