Posted: Jul 07, 2022 11:22 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2022 12:36 PM

Victoria Edwards

The weather outside might be frightfully hot but Martha’s Task’s annual Christmas in July is delightfully bright and cool. Red and green decorations are adorning the walls and a lighted Christmas tree greets visitors to the non-profit. From July 25 through July 27, Martha’s Task will hold the shopping event for the public.

Executive Director Laura Welton says the annual fundraiser is exciting for the seamstresses who have created the items but it is also a treat for those who want to get in some early Christmas shopping. Profits from the event help low income women improve their lives through sewing and crafts.

For more information about the event or the services provided by Martha’s Task, call them at 918-336-8275. Martha’s Task is located at 718 South Johnstone Avenue.