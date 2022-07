Posted: Jul 07, 2022 10:46 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2022 10:46 AM

Ty Loftis

Skiatook’s Third Thursday in the Park is just two weeks away, as food trucks, music and arts and crafts vendors will be on hand at Central Park at 6 p.m. Braden Jamison will be the featured musician.

For any vendors interested in being a part of the event, they can register on the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce website.