Posted: Jul 05, 2022 3:05 PMUpdated: Jul 05, 2022 3:05 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested over the weekend after an alleged domestic dispute that occurred at a Bartlesville hotel. Scott Crites Jr. was charged with one count of domestic abuse during an appearance at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, officers responded to a hotel room on the 1400 block of Frank Phillips Boulevard in Bartlesville on Saturday. When speaking with the alleged victim officers noted a red mark on her face resembling finger prints and another mark on her chest.

The victim claimed that Crites became angry when the victim tried to borrow his car. He then grabbed the victim’s cell phone and threatened to break it. The victim claims that Crites pushed her and then grabbed her face with force. She stated that Crites has attempted to choke her during arguments in the past.

Bond for Crites was set at $5,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.