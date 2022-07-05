Posted: Jul 05, 2022 9:51 AMUpdated: Jul 05, 2022 9:51 AM

Garrett Giles

Southwest Willow Avenue officially closes beginning approximately 216-feet south of the East Tuxedo Boulevard intersection in Washington County.

The Washington County Commissioners unanimously moved to close the roadway 122-feet to its terminus by way of a resolution after a public hearing was held on Tuesday morning.

Chairman Mitch Antle says a resident at the far end of the property wants to put a gate up. He says he got a petition from the resident and the resident's neighbor about a month ago to establish the public hearing.

The Commissioners would then unanimously approve a Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) County Action Report. Commissioner Antle says this is a standard report communicating to ODOT that they have closed and reserved that portion of SW Willow Avenue in Washington County.