Posted: Jul 04, 2022 11:29 AMUpdated: Jul 04, 2022 11:29 AM

Victoria Edwards

Osage Hills State Park holds its annual Day Camp from Wednesday, July 6 to Friday, July 9 for boys and girls ages 8 to 12 years. The day camp includes lectures and outdoor experiences like hiking, camping, and tracking wildlife. This year’s theme is Junior Naturalist.

For more information about the camp, contact the Park Office at 918-336-4141.

The park is located at 2131 Osage Hills Park Road in Pawhuska.