July 6-9, 2022
Osage Hills State Park Hosts Day Camp for Kids
Victoria Edwards
Osage Hills State Park holds its annual Day Camp from Wednesday, July 6 to Friday, July 9 for boys and girls ages 8 to 12 years. The day camp includes lectures and outdoor experiences like hiking, camping, and tracking wildlife. This year’s theme is Junior Naturalist.
For more information about the camp, contact the Park Office at 918-336-4141.
The park is located at 2131 Osage Hills Park Road in Pawhuska.
