Posted: Jul 02, 2022 10:11 AMUpdated: Jul 02, 2022 10:11 AM

Victoria Edwards

Oklahoma veterans are being honored this month by Wreaths Across America (WAA), a national non-profit that places wreaths on headstones. at memorials within cities that recognize fallen soldiers, and at memorial sites on military bases. The GIVING IN JULY project is part of the group’s year-long dedication to helping honor the fallen and educate the population about the importance of how veterans and current military are protecting our nation and our rights 24 hours a day…365 days a year.

WAA began in 1992 with the laying of wreaths at the Arlington Cemetery outside Washington, DC. In the past three decades, WAA has partnered with thousands of veterans’ organizations, local charities, community groups, businesses and individuals to fund the wreath donations and to provide opportunities for educational activities in schools, churches, and community meetings. WAA’s mission is to Remember the Fallen…Honor the Families…and Teach the Value of Freedom to the Next Generation.