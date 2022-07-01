Posted: Jul 01, 2022 3:04 PMUpdated: Jul 01, 2022 3:04 PM

Ty Loftis

Final scenes were recently filmed in Pawhuska for the upcoming movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and Apple is now saying that they are, “pretty confident,” that the Martin Scorsese directed film will be released later this year, most likely some time in December.

Killers of the Flower Moon is a film starring the likes of Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio and is based on the true story of the Osage Murders and the birth of the FBI as a result of those murders. Most of the filming took place across parts of Osage County and the surrounding area.