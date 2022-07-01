Posted: Jul 01, 2022 9:30 AMUpdated: Jul 01, 2022 9:36 AM

Tom Davis

Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to talk about ARPA funds, some new bridges and the proposed EXPO Center.

Commissioner Dunlap explained that ARPA funds come from the federal government under the American Rescue Plan Act. Washington County was given $10 million with which to work from this act. 3 non-profits so far would like to do with the money is invest in the county correctional facility's HVAC system, perhaps build a stand-alone facility for Washington Co. Emergency Management and invest in backup generators in the judicial admin an fairgrounds building. He said that looking at these projects foward, it could save the county a lot of money in the long run.

Dunlap wants to finish building bridges in his district. He has two bridge that will need state help. The Cherokee Nation is also investing the first bridge project at Double Creek near Ramona and and Dunlap wants to have another bridge near Vera on Road 4000 built as well.