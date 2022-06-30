Posted: Jun 30, 2022 10:20 AMUpdated: Jun 30, 2022 10:20 AM

Ty Loftis

Skiatook’s Fantasy in the Sky is still on as planned for this Sunday at the Skiatook Municipal Airport. The two sponsors putting on the display have been able to located a new fireworks vendor.

There will be food vendors on hand, along with music starting at 7 p.m. and fireworks are set to begin 30 minutes after dark. Parking and admission to Sunday evening’s event is free of charge.