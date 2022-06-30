Posted: Jun 30, 2022 9:42 AMUpdated: Jun 30, 2022 9:42 AM

Ty Loftis

The company that oversees the City of Bartlesville’s recycling program will be doing a challenge in July to collect 100,000 pounds of PET number one bottles across all Replenysh communities. They say for every sack collected in Bartlesville, Replenysh will donate $10 to Paths to Independence. Public Works Director Keith Henry is glad to see the program running smoothly.

The City of Bartlesville Recycling center is located at 10th and Virginia.