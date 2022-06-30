Posted: Jun 30, 2022 9:42 AMUpdated: Jun 30, 2022 9:46 AM

Garrett Giles

The Caney Valley Independence Day Celebration in Ochelata will have a fireworks display this Saturday at dark.

Leading up to the show, there will softball sign-ups and a parade line-up from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. The Independence Day Parade will then commence at 10:00 a.m. Kids games will immediately follow the parade, and the softball tournament will begin at noon.

Real Country KRIG 104.9 will broadcast live from the parade on Saturday morning.