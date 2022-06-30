Posted: Jun 30, 2022 9:31 AMUpdated: Jun 30, 2022 9:32 AM

Garrett Giles

Trash routes for Monday customers will be amended on Monday, July 4, as the City of Bartlesville's offices will be closed for Independence Day.

Monday trash routes will be serviced on Wednesday, July 6, instead of July 4. Customers should have their trash at its normal collection place no later than 6:00 a.m.

Police and fire services will continue as normally scheduled with no disruption. City offices will re-open as normally scheduled on Tuesday, July 5.

The regular Bartlesville City Council meeting for July will be held on Tuesday, July 5, due to the holiday. Council meetings are typically held the first Monday of every month and are open to the public.

Each Council meeting is held in the Council Chambers on the first floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Avenue. The meeting may also be viewed live on the City's webcast here.