Posted: Jun 29, 2022 12:55 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2022 12:55 PM

Ty Loftis

Annual business license renewals are due soon, as City of Bartlesville issued licenses expire on Thursday. Assistant City Planner Nancy Warring talks about what they plan to do as the fiscal year comes to an end.

“The Community Development Department will email renewal notices to businesses on July 1 and businesses will have 30 days to respond and renew.”

In the notice that gets sent out, there will be a link to pay by credit card online and you can also pay in-person at City Hall. For further information, call the Community Development Department at 918-338-4244.