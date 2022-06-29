Posted: Jun 29, 2022 6:54 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2022 6:54 AM

Tom Davis

Gentner Drummond, who narrowly lost a primary race four years ago, beat Attorney General John O’Connor in the Republican primary by less than two percentage points.

Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) appointed O'Connor to the office on July 23, 2021, to succeed Mike Hunter (R). Hunter—who was elected in 2018—resigned on June 1, 2021, after reports of an extramarital affair.

Drummond will face Libertarian candidate Lynda Steele in the November general election.