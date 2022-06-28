Posted: Jun 28, 2022 8:19 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2022 8:19 PM

Evan Fahrbach

The primaries are over in Nowata County with the votes coming in late on Tuesday evening.

In the Nowata County Commissioner District 3 Republican race there will be a runoff, as incumbent Troy Friddle came in 1st with 40.2% of the vote. He will face Howard Corle, who garnered 26.13%.

Elsewhere the County Proposition No. 1 passed with 69.4% of the vote, which ensures a county excise tax worth 1% for county roads.

Proposition No. 2 also passed with 59.2% of the vote, which enables liquor sales on Sunday in Nowata County.

And in the County Assessor race, Chris Clouse won by three votes over challenger Ryan Harden. Clouse had 617 votes to Harden’s 614. Harden would have until Friday to ask for a recount.