Posted: Jun 27, 2022 10:22 AMUpdated: Jun 27, 2022 10:22 AM

Garrett Giles

A new Washington County Floodplain Board member has been approved.

The Washington County Commissioners approved a letter to Dan Holtsclaw regarding his appointment to the Board. Holtsclaw will look to serve a six-year term.

This appointment was made after Jerry Wade’s resignation from the Floodplain Board was approved.

The Washington County Commissioners thank both men for their dedication to service.