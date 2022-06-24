Posted: Jun 24, 2022 3:36 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2022 4:38 PM

Tom Davis

Across the nation today people are responding to the historic announcement by the United States Supreme Court that officially overturns the ROE versus WADE law that was enacted originally in 1973. The announcement was made today and it immediately garnered both protests and celebrations in cities nationwide.

Congressional District 2 Candidate Wes Nofire, who also serves on the Cherokee Council, offered his reaction along with how he interprets the ruling as it relates to the tribes in a post to our Facebook page:

"The Oklahoma trigger law does not apply to certain tribes because of the McGirt decision. The law makes it a felony to perform an abortion under the criminal statutes. Such laws do not apply in the Cherokee, Choctaw, Seminole, Creek, Chickasaw or Quapaw reservations."

We followed up with a phone call to Nofire asking about his claims. Click Here to Listen.