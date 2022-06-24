Posted: Jun 24, 2022 3:34 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2022 3:56 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff's Office identifies a man found dead near Copan.

Undersheriff Jon Copeland says deputies were on routine patrol in the area of West 300 Road and North 4020 Road on Wednesday when they found an abandoned vehicle and later the body of 49-year-old Carl Spencer from Tulsa.

While the investigation is still ongoing, Copeland says there is no evidence of foul play. Copeland says Spencer's family has identified a history of mental health issues. He says the man's injuries appeared to be self-inflicted.

WCSO has growing concerns with regards to mental health. If you are going through a mental health crisis, Undersheriff Copeland would urge you to seek help. Copeland asks friends and family to check on those that may be going through a difficult time. He says there are different avenues and resources available to those who are struggling.

Undersheriff Copeland says mental health requires a life-long road to recovery. Copeland says mental health may look like PTSD to some and grief after the loss of a loved one to others. He says coping with these struggles in a safe and productive manner can prevent people from sliding down hill in their sorrows.

Some mental health resources to consider include:

----------

Grand Lake Mental Health

Ray of Hope Advocacy Center

Delaware Tribe of Indians

----------

Getting back to normal is different for everyone. Undersheriff Copeland says we can help minimize mental health issues if we work together. He says that may curb some criminal issues. More importantly, acting now could save a life.