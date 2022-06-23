Posted: Jun 23, 2022 2:10 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2022 2:23 PM

The City of Dewey is closing City Hall on Fridays in a cost savings effort as gas prices skyrocket.

The move went into effect on Friday, June 17. City Manager Kevin Trease says it will take a month or two to see where they stand. Trease says it is hard to tell how long this change in hours will last. He says he read an article recently that stated that gas prices could quite possibly rise to $8 per gallon, which would make for higher prices on diesel.

Trease says $8 per gallon for gas scares him.

Mayor Tom Hays says the City is dealing with inflation pains – the same hardships American families are facing.

Cutting down of fuel usage one day per week could benefit the City, as Trease says saving on gas four or five days per month may have a great impact. He says he is willing to see if it pays off.

City Hall, located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue, is currently open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

